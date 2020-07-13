STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram district records 40 cases, to remain on high alert

The sources of infection of 13 patients not known; lockdown extended by another week in corporation areas.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:56 AM

A policeman on a two-wheeler with a pillion rider breaks a rope tied across the street at Statue Junction in lockdown-imposed Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Since the rider was a policeman, he was allowed to go without any hassle | B P DEEPU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram touched 548 on Sunday, with 40 more persons testing positive. Of the new cases reported in the district, as many as 18 were infected through local contact, 13 were unlinked cases with no known source of infection, while the remaining had a history of travel. In the wake of a large number of cases without a known source of infection being reported, District Collector Navjot Khosa has decided to continue the lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation area for another seven days.

According to the district administration, most of these cases with unknown sources of infection have contacts spread throughout the city. Hence, in order to contain the spread of the disease, a complete lockdown will continue within city limits, the officials said.

According to sources, around 50 per cent of the population in critical containment zones are suspected to have been infected. Many of the local transmission cases reported in the district have also come in contact with the critical containment zones, sources said. Valiyathura, Vallakadavu, Muttathara, Beemapally, and Beemapally East have been declared as buffer containment zones, while Poonthura, Manickyavilakam, and Puthenpally will continue to be critical containment zones.

As many as 75 persons were admitted to various hospitals on the day, while 36 patients recovered. As many as 777 more were put under observation. Meanwhile, 1,122 persons who were under surveillance have completed their quarantine period without any health issues.

Restrictions during lockdown

No door delivery of any item except medicines and food, which will be delivered by the Janakiya Hotels run jointly by the corporation and Kudumbashree.

Public exams in all educational institutions within city limits remain suspended until further orders

Transit through National Highway will be allowed. No one will be permitted to stop anywhere

Night curfew will be in force from 9pm to 5am

