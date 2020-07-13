STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unchecked entry from TN via NH bypass stretch poses threat to district

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the under- construction road served as the illegal entry point for several people from Tamil Nadu to enter Kerala.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: WITH no surveillance systems in place, the NH-66 bypass stretch from Kanyakumari to Mukkola near Vizhinjam road, which is under construction, is serving as the danger channel for the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. For, people in large numbers from the nearby Kanyakumari district are crossing the border especially to the coastal areas of the state through the small pathway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for transporting construction materials, avoiding the police inspection. The fisherman who tested positive first at Poonthura had crossed the border through this route explains the gravity of the problem. At present, there is no surveillance mechanism to check the infl ow of people through this path.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the under- construction road served as the illegal entry point for several people from Tamil Nadu to enter Kerala. The bypass road in Kerala ends at Karode and from there the road extends up to Kanyakumari. As the construction is in progress, mostly vehicles related to the road work use the untarred road. However, the criminals also use the stretch for smuggling purposes, sources said. Lying near the stretch is the Kozhivila checkpost of Tamil Nadu. However, the checkpost officers hardly monitor persons crossing the state border. On Kerala side, the Amaravila and Inchivila checkposts lie far from the new bypass stretch making it easy for people to commute to and from Tamil Nadu. Dean Johnson, a resident near Karode, said he had seen many vehicles passing through the temporary pathway in either direction.

“Several two-wheelers, cars and trucks pass through the path on a daily basis. This has been going on since the nationwide lockdown was announced. There is no police checking. There is also a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Kanyakumari district. So it is dangerous for people coming to Kerala from Tamila Nadu,” he said. Meanwhile, Rural SP B Asokan told TNIE that the police would intensify inspection from Monday to check whether any person is entering the state without permission. “We are maintaining a strict vigil at Attupuram checkpost near Poovar and other points on the border with the help of highway police. However, I am unaware of people coming through this particular stretch. We will initiate inspection at that point near the border,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp