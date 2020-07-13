Unchecked entry from TN via NH bypass stretch poses threat to district

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: WITH no surveillance systems in place, the NH-66 bypass stretch from Kanyakumari to Mukkola near Vizhinjam road, which is under construction, is serving as the danger channel for the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. For, people in large numbers from the nearby Kanyakumari district are crossing the border especially to the coastal areas of the state through the small pathway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for transporting construction materials, avoiding the police inspection. The fisherman who tested positive first at Poonthura had crossed the border through this route explains the gravity of the problem. At present, there is no surveillance mechanism to check the infl ow of people through this path.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the under- construction road served as the illegal entry point for several people from Tamil Nadu to enter Kerala. The bypass road in Kerala ends at Karode and from there the road extends up to Kanyakumari. As the construction is in progress, mostly vehicles related to the road work use the untarred road. However, the criminals also use the stretch for smuggling purposes, sources said. Lying near the stretch is the Kozhivila checkpost of Tamil Nadu. However, the checkpost officers hardly monitor persons crossing the state border. On Kerala side, the Amaravila and Inchivila checkposts lie far from the new bypass stretch making it easy for people to commute to and from Tamil Nadu. Dean Johnson, a resident near Karode, said he had seen many vehicles passing through the temporary pathway in either direction.

“Several two-wheelers, cars and trucks pass through the path on a daily basis. This has been going on since the nationwide lockdown was announced. There is no police checking. There is also a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Kanyakumari district. So it is dangerous for people coming to Kerala from Tamila Nadu,” he said. Meanwhile, Rural SP B Asokan told TNIE that the police would intensify inspection from Monday to check whether any person is entering the state without permission. “We are maintaining a strict vigil at Attupuram checkpost near Poovar and other points on the border with the help of highway police. However, I am unaware of people coming through this particular stretch. We will initiate inspection at that point near the border,” he said.