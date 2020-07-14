STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
63 test Covid positive, 42 of them in Corporation limits

As many as 63 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday, with 42 among them being reported in the city limits.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 63 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday, with 42 among them being reported in the city limits. A total of 44 people were infected through local transmission. More cases were reported in the critical containment zones. Poonthura has 19 new cases while Manikyavilakom has three. Cases reported in the buffer zones were, Beemapally with six cases, Cheruyathura and Vallakadavu with two cases each.

Manacaud and PMG also recorded one case each. Continuing the worrying trend, Vizhinjam region had nine more new cases. Outside the city, cases are scattered in Neyyattinkara region, with one case each reported from Aralummoodu, Perumbazhuthoor, Parasuvaikkal and Inchivila. A total of 775 new people were put under observation in the district. A total of 730 people are under hospital isolation and 18,246 people under home quarantine. A total of 1,794 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

On Monday, 226 people were newly admitted in hospitals and 34 patients were discharged. A total of 413 swab samples were sent for testing, while 649 results received on the day were negative. The mental health helpline received calls from 28 people who need psychological support, while 1,320 people were called and offered mental support. Meanwhile, authorities continued to keep vigil in the critical containment zones and initiated steps to ease life during lockdown. Mayor K Sreekumar said that the issue of lack of milk supply has been brought to his attention and will be resolved soon.

Two police officers infected, 37 quarantined
T’Puram: Two police officers in the Fort station and Cantonment station tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Both the cops hailing from Nedumangad taluk were active on duty till Monday morning. A total of 37 police officers are now in quarantine as they are the primary contacts of the police officers. “Almost 80 percent of the police officials working in the containment zones have done swab tests. The results came out in the morning and we disinfected the Fort police station and the vehicles here after a police officer tested positive. All his primary contacts were sent into quarantine.

He was on duty in Manacaud region. He did not show any symptoms,” said a police official. Meanwhile, 17 police officials were quarantined in connection with the CPO in Cantonment station testing positive. “She underwent a random test and some of us here had also done the test. She had come to work on Monday and when the result was announced, she was sent back in an ambulance and the station was disinfected,” said an official. Meanwhile, there are report the CPO from Cantonment station had visited the bakery near Aryanad Community Health Centre where many tested positive, including the bakery owner with no known infection source.

