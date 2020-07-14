‘Dr Help’ to deliver medicines and groceries to the needy

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As people across the globe battle the pandemic that has changed their daily lives, it has become increasingly important to take care of the elderly and those with non-communicable diseases who are considered to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19. Ever since the lockdown was declared, it has become difficult for them to buy their regular medicines. As several of them stay alone, buying medicines from stores has become a hassle.

To help the elderly and those with co-morbidities during the triple lockdown, volunteers who are also engaged with the District Disaster Management Authority Task Force have come up with the initiative ‘Dr Help’. The volunteers will deliver medicines and necessary grocery items to the elderly and patients at their doorstep. “The elderly and those with co-morbidities are prevented from stepping out as they are at high risk and cannot be exposed to the virus. They have no means to get their medicines regularly. Most of them stay alone. So, we thought of catering to the needs of such people and delivering the necessary medicines,” said Dr Vipin K Ravi, in charge of the call centre at the district administration.

A group of 30 volunteers are part of this programme. Two people have been assigned to take calls to the helpline numbers: 9605548456 and 8606560696. Five volunteers each have been assigned for deliveries. Groceries will be delivered from 7am to 11am and medicines will be delivered 24x7.The task force formed in March to carry out the various pandemic-related activities has been actively working round the clock and helping the authorities to contain the spread of the virus. From managing calls to even tracking the travel history of the people who tested positive, the volunteers have been doing commendable work. Now, they have come forward to help the elderly and patients suffering from non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiac problems.

Athira Nair, a volunteer at the call centre, said: “Very few delivery agencies are operating due to the triple lockdown which is posing difficulties to the elderly and the immunocompromised. Since focus is on Covid patients, people suffering from other diseases are being ignored. That’s how we arrived at this initiative.” The volunteers have also come up with two awareness videos on YouTube.