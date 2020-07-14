Following plaints, schools directed to issue TCs promptly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has directed all government and aided schools in the state to issue transfer certificates (TC) promptly to students wishing to move to other schools. General education director K Jeevan Babu issued an order in this regard following several complaints from parents and guardians that schools were deliberately delaying the procedure for providing TCs. Schools which failed to provide TCs will face stringent action from the department, the order said. Sources close to the education department said some schools did not provide TCs even as many students sought to shift location because of the Covid-19 spread.

School administrations delayed the procedure citing lockdown restrictions despite there being a system in place to process TCs online through the state government's Sampoorna portal, said an official. The admission process went online in the state on May 20 after the education department issued guidelines for government, aided and recognised unaided schools to use online platforms for admission and to issue transfer certificates for Classes 1 to 10.

The Kerala Infrastructure for Technology Education (KITE) is overseeing the online admission process through www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in. Parents can register and log onto the website for admissions and TCs. On receipt of an application for TC, the headmaster/principal has to issue the certificate through Sampoorna and a digital copy of the same be made available to the new school.