STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Increase in local transmission and spreaders worry Parassala belt 

Rampant crossing by people from across the border caused some infections, say officials

Published: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local transmission cases are increasing in the border constituency of Parassala. With close to 27 active cases, most of them in the border panchayats including Kollayil, Vellarada, Perungadavila, Parassala and Kunnattukal, the situation appears to be grim in the coming days. Among the 27 cases, not all have been officially announced. “Rampant crossing of people from across the border and contact with people who regularly travel to Kaliyikkavila and nearby regions have proved to be the reason of some infections. There are also random cases in which two health workers, including an attendant at the Karakkonam Medical College, also contracted the infection,” said C K Hareendran, MLA.

Unlike Poonthura, rapid testing would be difficult in the border as the area is vast and the cases are scattered. There are a few cases of one person infecting three or four persons. As of now, Rapid Antigen Test is under way in many of the hospitals in the constituency in small numbers. A meeting of representatives of the border panchayats, health and police officials was held on Monday to discuss the ways to stem the increasing number of cases.

“We have requested the district administration to turn some of the highly affected regions into containment zones. The general consensus at the meeting was to impose travel restrictions for a few days,” the MLA said.In Vizhinjam region, more cases are being reported at Venganoor and Kottappuram localities. “Some of the infections here are through contact with a fish seller. There are also cases with no known sources,” said a health official. On Monday alone nine cases were reported in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp