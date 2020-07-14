Increase in local transmission and spreaders worry Parassala belt 

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local transmission cases are increasing in the border constituency of Parassala. With close to 27 active cases, most of them in the border panchayats including Kollayil, Vellarada, Perungadavila, Parassala and Kunnattukal, the situation appears to be grim in the coming days. Among the 27 cases, not all have been officially announced. “Rampant crossing of people from across the border and contact with people who regularly travel to Kaliyikkavila and nearby regions have proved to be the reason of some infections. There are also random cases in which two health workers, including an attendant at the Karakkonam Medical College, also contracted the infection,” said C K Hareendran, MLA.

Unlike Poonthura, rapid testing would be difficult in the border as the area is vast and the cases are scattered. There are a few cases of one person infecting three or four persons. As of now, Rapid Antigen Test is under way in many of the hospitals in the constituency in small numbers. A meeting of representatives of the border panchayats, health and police officials was held on Monday to discuss the ways to stem the increasing number of cases.

“We have requested the district administration to turn some of the highly affected regions into containment zones. The general consensus at the meeting was to impose travel restrictions for a few days,” the MLA said.In Vizhinjam region, more cases are being reported at Venganoor and Kottappuram localities. “Some of the infections here are through contact with a fish seller. There are also cases with no known sources,” said a health official. On Monday alone nine cases were reported in the region.