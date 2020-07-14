STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown: Police close Capital's borders

According to city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay, as many as 19 vehicles were seized and a case registered against 96 people for not wearing masks in public places.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

A man arrived at the Chaalai market in Thiruvananthapuram after 11am on Saturday to see all shops in the market shut. The government has extended the triple lockdown in the city by another week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of lockdown imposed in the corporation limits for one more week, the city police have stepped up vigil and intensified the restrictions by closing the city border areas to prevent the Covid-19 spread. On Sunday, the city police registered a case against 38 persons for violating the lockdown protocols. All of them have been booked based on Epidemic diseases Ordinance 2020.  

According to city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay, as many as 19 vehicles were seized and a case registered against 96 people for not wearing masks in public places. The guidelines issued by the commissioner are as follows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp