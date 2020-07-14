Lockdown: Police close Capital's borders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of lockdown imposed in the corporation limits for one more week, the city police have stepped up vigil and intensified the restrictions by closing the city border areas to prevent the Covid-19 spread. On Sunday, the city police registered a case against 38 persons for violating the lockdown protocols. All of them have been booked based on Epidemic diseases Ordinance 2020.

According to city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay, as many as 19 vehicles were seized and a case registered against 96 people for not wearing masks in public places. The guidelines issued by the commissioner are as follows.