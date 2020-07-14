STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Schools in Capital shine in CBSE Class XII exams

Schools in the capital put up a good show in the CBSE Class 12 exam, the results of which were announced on Monday.  

Published: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital put up a good show in the CBSE Class 12 exam, the results of which were announced on Monday. St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school achieved 100% pass in the exam.  Of the 294 students who appeared for the exam, 274 secured distinction and 19 bagged first class. In the science stream, Nasreen Anzer (98.2%) and Sreeram Sivaramakrishna (98.2% ) bagged the first rank, Naeem Niaz (98%) secured the second rank and the third rank was shared by Nandana Sajeev  (97.6%) and Vignesh Anil (97.6%) respectively. In the commerce stream, Shayna Leya Sunu (98%) secured the first rank, Annette A Rajive (97.4%)  bagged the second rank and Sangeeth V Mathews (96.6%) was placed third. In the humanities stream, Diya B R  (98.4%)  secured the first rank , Anjali Krishna (97.4%) bagged the second rank and Chaithanya Nair U (97% ) won the third rank.

Arya Central School: The school presented 203 students in science stream and 44 students in commerce stream. In the science stream, 175 students earned distinction. The school toppers in the science stream were: Arjun R (494), Harikrishnan (493) and Ashwin Jino V (491). In the commerce stream, 17 students scored 90 % and above. The school toppers were: Durga Prasad H (488), Ananth Krishna MP (482) and Navami Krishna (481). Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School: The school presented a total of 171 students of which 146 earned distinction. As many as 64 students of the school scored over 90 per cent. The school toppers were: Nandhu K S (Commerce) - 99.4%; Pranav S S (Bio-Maths) - 97.8% and Janani Gomathy R (Maths-Computer) - 98%. 

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom: All 155 students who appeared for the exam passed with very high score. 145 passed with distinction and the remaining 10 with first class. In science stream Aswathy S (483), Toms K Nixon (482), Gopika G Nair(481) and Anamika Silva (481) were the school toppers. In commerce stream Mridula Hari J (488), Sindhu Devi MP (486) and Navami Chandran M S (485) were the toppers. In humanities stream, the toppers were Kavya R (494, Anderson Prem Prakash (489) and Nandu Krishna S (488). 

Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: The school reaped 100% success in the exam.  43 students brought laurels to the institution by bagging 90% and above, 66 secured distinction. The school toppers were Shreya Susan Mathew  (99.6%), Anajan A (98.4%), Anagha Vishwanath (98%) and Vaishnav A (97.8%). 

Loyola School, Sreekariyam: While 39 passed with distinction, 23 students secured first class. Madhav Madhusoodanan with 96.6 per cent was the school topper. Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakkoottam: The school recorded 100 per cent pass. Of the 43 students who appeared, 38 earned distinction.  The school toppers were: Pratyush P S (Science - 97.2%) and Suryanarayanan (Commerce - 97%).Oxford School, Manacaud: The school secured 100% success in exam. The school toppers were Mohammed Fayas --Science and Abshar Abdulla -- Commerce. 

St Mary’s Central School, Poojapura: The school, which presented 81 students for the examination recorded 100 % success. While 66 students passed with distinction, the rest passed with high first class. The toppers were: Aarsha S S,  Math-Computer, 96-6%; Madhav Manoj Nair, Bio-Maths; 96.6%; Roshan A S, Bio-Computer, 96.2% and lrfan Mohammed, Commerce, 95.2 %. Army Public School at Pangode: Of the 42 students who appeared in the exam, 40 secured distinction and two got first class. 13 students scored more than 95 percent.Devika Ajith topped the science stream with 97.4% , Sunil John topped the Commerce stream with 96.6% and Aiswarya S topped the humanities stream with 95.2%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Class 12 exam
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp