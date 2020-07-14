Schools in Capital shine in CBSE Class XII exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital put up a good show in the CBSE Class 12 exam, the results of which were announced on Monday. St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school achieved 100% pass in the exam. Of the 294 students who appeared for the exam, 274 secured distinction and 19 bagged first class. In the science stream, Nasreen Anzer (98.2%) and Sreeram Sivaramakrishna (98.2% ) bagged the first rank, Naeem Niaz (98%) secured the second rank and the third rank was shared by Nandana Sajeev (97.6%) and Vignesh Anil (97.6%) respectively. In the commerce stream, Shayna Leya Sunu (98%) secured the first rank, Annette A Rajive (97.4%) bagged the second rank and Sangeeth V Mathews (96.6%) was placed third. In the humanities stream, Diya B R (98.4%) secured the first rank , Anjali Krishna (97.4%) bagged the second rank and Chaithanya Nair U (97% ) won the third rank.

Arya Central School: The school presented 203 students in science stream and 44 students in commerce stream. In the science stream, 175 students earned distinction. The school toppers in the science stream were: Arjun R (494), Harikrishnan (493) and Ashwin Jino V (491). In the commerce stream, 17 students scored 90 % and above. The school toppers were: Durga Prasad H (488), Ananth Krishna MP (482) and Navami Krishna (481). Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School: The school presented a total of 171 students of which 146 earned distinction. As many as 64 students of the school scored over 90 per cent. The school toppers were: Nandhu K S (Commerce) - 99.4%; Pranav S S (Bio-Maths) - 97.8% and Janani Gomathy R (Maths-Computer) - 98%.

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom: All 155 students who appeared for the exam passed with very high score. 145 passed with distinction and the remaining 10 with first class. In science stream Aswathy S (483), Toms K Nixon (482), Gopika G Nair(481) and Anamika Silva (481) were the school toppers. In commerce stream Mridula Hari J (488), Sindhu Devi MP (486) and Navami Chandran M S (485) were the toppers. In humanities stream, the toppers were Kavya R (494, Anderson Prem Prakash (489) and Nandu Krishna S (488).

Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: The school reaped 100% success in the exam. 43 students brought laurels to the institution by bagging 90% and above, 66 secured distinction. The school toppers were Shreya Susan Mathew (99.6%), Anajan A (98.4%), Anagha Vishwanath (98%) and Vaishnav A (97.8%).

Loyola School, Sreekariyam: While 39 passed with distinction, 23 students secured first class. Madhav Madhusoodanan with 96.6 per cent was the school topper. Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakkoottam: The school recorded 100 per cent pass. Of the 43 students who appeared, 38 earned distinction. The school toppers were: Pratyush P S (Science - 97.2%) and Suryanarayanan (Commerce - 97%).Oxford School, Manacaud: The school secured 100% success in exam. The school toppers were Mohammed Fayas --Science and Abshar Abdulla -- Commerce.

St Mary’s Central School, Poojapura: The school, which presented 81 students for the examination recorded 100 % success. While 66 students passed with distinction, the rest passed with high first class. The toppers were: Aarsha S S, Math-Computer, 96-6%; Madhav Manoj Nair, Bio-Maths; 96.6%; Roshan A S, Bio-Computer, 96.2% and lrfan Mohammed, Commerce, 95.2 %. Army Public School at Pangode: Of the 42 students who appeared in the exam, 40 secured distinction and two got first class. 13 students scored more than 95 percent.Devika Ajith topped the science stream with 97.4% , Sunil John topped the Commerce stream with 96.6% and Aiswarya S topped the humanities stream with 95.2%.