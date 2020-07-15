33 wards declared containment zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty-three new containment zones were declared in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday. In the corporation limits, which is already under lockdown, six wards - Venganoor, Kottapuram, Thiruvallom, Vizhinjam, Harbour and Vellar – have now become containment zones.All wards of Anchuthengu and Parassala panchayats along with Kuzhakkad, Kovilvila wards of Poovachal panchayat, Chowalloor ward of Vilappil panchayat, Madanvila in Azhoor panchayat, Ottappana, Perumathura, Pozhikkara, Pulunthuruthi, Muthalapozhi and Arayathuruthi wards in Chirayinkeezhu panchayat, Kothakulangara, Attukal, Panavoor and Vazhode wards of Panavoor panchayat, Pallam, Irayimmanthura, Pulluvila and Chempakaramanthura in Karimkulam panchayat are also the new containment zones.

In the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Keezhkolla, Vattavila, Kottamam, Arayoor and Thottinkara wards of Chenkal panchayat are also containment zones, apart from Parassala panchayat. With close to 27 active cases in the border panchayats, including Kollayil, Vellarada, Perungadavila, Parassala and Kunnattukal, the region is facing a serious risk of Covid outbreak and hence a lockdown was recommended here by C K Hareendran, MLA, and officials the other day.The new zones were added after more cases of Covid through local transmission were reported in these regions.

Out of risk

Aryanad panchayat that posed a risk of community transmission and Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara municipality, Thrikkannapuram ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Vellanad Town ward and Thalayil ward in Balaramapuram panchayat have been removed from the list of containment zones.