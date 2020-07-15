At 201, Thiruvananthapuram district witnesses huge spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He state capital on Tuesday recorded a startling 201 Covid-19 cases, out of which 45 were reported in Poonthura, four in Puthenpally, and three in Manikyavilakom — the three critical containment zones in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits. Meanwhile, Parassala, Pulluvila, Venganoor, and Panavoor emerg as new hotspots in the district.In Parassala, where the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border panchayats have been seeing a rise in cases of local transmission or ones with no known source of infection, things took a turn for the worse with more than 20 fresh cases being reported. Of these, close to 10 were reported in the Kottapuram region near Karakkonam, and eight in Parassala. Nine cases were reported at Poovachal in Kattakada.

Also concerning is the coastal belt including the Pulluvila region in Karinkulam panchayat, where according to the official numbers, as many as 13 cases were reported. However, as per the latest updates, another 27 persons have tested positive for the virus in the locality, which is likely to be added to the official statistics on Wednesday.

Police officers questioning a retail seller leaving the city to the outskirts after purchasing goods at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. More people have started coming into the city as the work hours of shops have been extended | Pics B P Deepu

Meanwhile, a health worker on Covid duty at the Karakkonam Medical College and a nurse at a private hospital here have also tested positive for the virus, giving way to major concerns in the border town. “A complete restriction on movement will be the ideal way to go, especially given the density of population in many of these localities. Even now, people are coming to the state from Tamil Nadu and returning without any hindrance, making it easier for the virus to spread. The declaration of containment zones and steps to minimise travel are the key factors. Rapid testing in huge numbers is also necessary in all these regions,” said a district administration official.

According to a health department official, all government hospitals and Covid clinics set up in these regions have kits for rapid antigen tests. “Some of the clinics in Parassala have close to 50 kits with them. However, since this area is very vast, a huge testing drive like the one in Poonthura is not practical here. We are instead focusing on those areas where infections are being reported, or where people with a travel or contact history reside,” said the official.

As many as 919 more persons were put under observation in the district on the day. A total of 806 persons are under hospital isolation, while 18,516 are in home quarantine. As many as 1,637 persons are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres across the district. On Tuesday, 121 persons were newly admitted to hospitals, while 45 were discharged. A total of 823 samples were sent for testing. As many as 42 persons who needed psychological support contacted the mental health helpline.

Under observation

A total of 806 persons are currently under hospital isolation, while 18,516 are in home quarantine. As many as 1,637 persons are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres across the district