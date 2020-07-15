STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crime Branch submits chargesheet in Palathayi child abuse case

Earlier, a collective of women had staged protests against the delay in submitting the chargesheet by the Crime Branch.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch on Tuesday submitted the chargesheet in the sensational Palathayi child abuse case involving a local BJP leader at the Thalassery Additional District Court. The Crime Branch has invoked relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code in the chargesheet. According to IG ( crimes) S Sreejith, the investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case will continue and that a fresh chargesheet will be filed in this case if needed. 

Earlier, a collective of women had staged protests against the delay in submitting the chargesheet by the Crime Branch. On Sunday, woman activists also staged a 12-hour hunger strike in various parts of the state.The local police arrested Kuniyil Padmarajan, 45, a teacher of a school at Panur in Kannur district, on April 15 and a Pocso case registered against him in connection with the sexual abuse of a girl student of the same school. The incident came to light in March. The accused, who was also a local BJP leader, was nabbed from Poyilur in Kannur when he tried to flee on seeing the police. 

The parents of the Class 4 student of Palathayi school had lodged a complaint with the police on March 17. The medical examination report said she was subjected to sexual abuse.  As per the girl’s statement, the accused called her to the school on a Saturday, which was a holiday, saying that a special NSS training session would be held and that she should attend it. When she reached the school, she was taken to the toilet and sexually abused. She also said that the teacher threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Though the complaint was filed on March 17, the police did not arrest him for several days saying he had absconded. The police came under severe criticism for not arresting the BJP leader accused in the Pocso case even after weeks, leading to protests by political parties. Eventually, the state government handed over the case to the Crime Branch.

