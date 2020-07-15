Entrees invited for fellowship at film academy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to encourage serious academic research in Malayalam cinema, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy has invited applications from candidates for this years’ fellowship programme. In the wake of the triple lockdown and general lockdown restrictions in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Chalachithra Academy has decided to extend the last date of submission of the application till July 22.

As part of the fellowship programme the candidates will have to do extensive research on various topics relating to Malayalam cinema and come up with the article within 6 months. The fellowship amount comes to the tune of Rs 50,000. The candidates will be selected based on the interview and evaluation of synopsis submitted by the candidate. The synopsis can be submitted in English or Malayalam before July 22.