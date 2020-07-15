Lockdown holds back dental care facilities

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per current evidence, coronavirus can be transmitted via air, droplets and contact routes, which mandate social distancing. However, dental care involves procedures that generate aerosols. Even though the pandemic has altered the dental industry, strict lockdown restrictions have forced many dentists in the city to postpone follow-up treatments. Dentists say that the delay in procedures may lead to further complications.Currently, prior appointments are being made to avoid crowding in clinics and patients need to fill up ‘Covid-19 informed consent’ form which requires information on quarantine details, their travel history and health aspects such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties.

According to Dr Siddharth V Nair, secretary of Indian Dental Association (IDA), Thiruvananthapuram branch, regular procedures are delayed for a while considering the health risks involved. “Currently, only emergency dental care is being provided. The pandemic has also changed the way dentists work. Now, dentists have started using manual tools instead of instruments to reduce risks. Also, dentists have been instructed to wear N-95 masks, goggles, face shields and even the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while attending to patients,” said Siddharth.

The Indian Dental Association had distributed free PPE kits to all dentists and instructions were given on safety precautions. “Due to the triple lockdown in the district, we were not allowed to see patients from containment zones or hotspots. There were also incidents where the patients were not allowed to visit dental clinics. These have resulted in the delay of follow-up treatments,” said Siddharth. “The dentists and the staff are at high risk but we are trying to cope up with the situation. However, it can become difficult when patients do not provide any clarity on their details,” he added.

Some dentists mentioned that several patients with acute pain needed immediate treatment. “The lockdown has led to postponing most of the surgeries. However, in some cases, we cannot extend it longer since there are chances of the infection spreading. So, we refer them to other dental hospitals,” said Dr Pramod P S of Sastha Dental Clinic. It is also difficult to do surgeries for long hours wearing safety gears without air-conditioning, he added.

Since the dentists and their staff are forced to spend more on safety gear, there are plans to increase the fees. “Prices of the gloves and masks are rising due to increased demand. But, we can’t do away with the equipment. So, discussions are being held about increasing the fees for dental care,” said Dr Manikandan G R, convenor, Council on Dental Health, Indian Dental Association, Thiruvananthapuram.

“As per the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICAR) guideline, Covid-19 antigen detection test has been recommended to even asymptomatic patients who are undergoing aerosol-generating surgical or non-surgical interventions during dental procedures. However, it is yet to be implemented,” he added.