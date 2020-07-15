Plaint against Police Association office-bearer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state vice-president NS Nuzoor has filed a complaint before the chief minister and DGP against Chandrasekharan Nair, district control room grade SI and district president of Police Association, alleging that he shared a special relation with Sandeep Nair, an accused in the gold smuggling case. Youth Congress has sought a comprehensive probe against the police officer, who allegedly has close ties with gold smugglers.

In the petition, Nuzoor has stated that Chandrasekharan had financial dealings with Sandeep Nair and that the duo used to travel together. “The Youth Congress has information that the officer used his power and influence to intimidate fellow police officers and forced them to do things on his behalf,” said Nuzoor in his complaint. He also said that when Sandeep was arrested in connection with a case in Mannanthala, Chandrasekharan was at the station.

Nuzoor urged the state police chief to take action against the officer stating that his action has cast aspersions on the entire police department. Nuzoor told TNIE that Chandrasekharan has close ties with the CPM leadership as he is the office bearer of the Police Association.