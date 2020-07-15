Schools in distrct shine in CBSE Class 12 exams

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools in the district put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday. Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu: The school registered 100% success rate in the exam. Of the 309 students who appeared for this year’s examination, 308 achieved first class. While 235 students earned distinction, 85 students scored above 90 percent. The school toppers are Gowripriya M R (98.6 per cent - humanities), Aparna S (98.2 per cent - science) and Varsha A S (97.4 per cent - commerce).

ARR School, Nettayam secured 100 per cent pass in the exams. The school toppers are: Devika Prakash (92 per cent - science) and Bharath Krishnan (90 per cent- commerce).Blue Mount Public School, Thonnakkal recorded 100 per cent success with all the 64 students becoming eligible for higher studies. As many as nine students received A1 in all subjects.

All the candidates of Dr G R Public School, Neyyattinkara, passed the examinations with distinction. In the science stream, Jinju Salin, Aksa B K and Blessy S S scored 97 per cent to share the first position. Anandu S with 96 per cent was the topper in commerce stream.All the 46 students of Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, who appeared for the exam passed with first class. While 37 students secured distinction, 18 students secured 90 per cent and above. Arjun G Ravi is the school topper with an aggregate of 96.2 per cent.

52 candidates of Sivagiri Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School, Varkala, secured distinction, 21 bagged first class and two were placed in second class. The school toppers are: Shees (481 - Science) and Bharath (481- Commerce).Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal: The school registered cent per cent success in the exam. Of the 83 students who appeared, 76 secured distinction and seven were placed in first class. As many as 30 students scored above 90 per cent. Prithvi R (99 per cent commerce) and Tejaswini R are the school toppers. Sree Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal recorded cent per cent success. Of the 67 students, 52 earned distinction while the rest were placed in first class. The school toppers are: Arya R S and Anakhadev S.

