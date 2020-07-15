SHRC orders govt to disinfect all centres ahead of KEAM exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state human rights commission has ordered the government to ensure that all centres for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Thursday, are disinfected properly.Commission member P Mohanadas said all centres should have thermal screening facility. “No student or invigilator will be allowed to enter the centre without being screened. Masks should be worn compulsorily and each centre should have a facility to wash hands,” he said. The commission also said it was the responsibility of authorities to allay the fears of candidates and parents.

The order has been sent to the commissioner of entrance examinations and the revenue principal secretary. The commission has also directed them to submit a report on the actions taken on the day of the exam. The order was issued after several parents raised their concern.

Special test centres will be set up in containment zones so that students in the area can give the exam without having to step outside. Special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones. Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted across 342 centres located in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai, on Thursday. The state government had earlier informed that special bus services would be arranged for students.