STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SHRC orders govt to disinfect all centres ahead of KEAM exams

The order has been sent to the commissioner of entrance examinations and the revenue principal secretary.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state human rights commission has ordered the government to ensure that all centres for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Thursday, are disinfected properly.Commission member P Mohanadas said all centres should have thermal screening facility. “No student or invigilator will be allowed to enter the centre without being screened. Masks should be worn compulsorily and each centre should have a facility to wash hands,” he said.  The commission also said it was the responsibility of authorities to allay the fears of candidates and parents. 

The order has been sent to the commissioner of entrance examinations and the revenue principal secretary.  The commission has also directed them to submit a report on the actions taken on the day of the exam. The order was issued after several parents raised their concern.

Special test centres will be set up in containment zones so that students in the area can give the exam without having to step outside. Special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones. Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted across 342 centres located in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai, on Thursday. The state government had earlier informed that special bus services would be arranged for students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odissi dancers Vinod Kevin and Vrinda Chaddha and (below) Sowmya, a disciple of Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran.
Life with COVID-19: Odisha artists go digital, perform online for audiences
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods: Six more dead, over 21.63 lakh people affected, Kaziranga inundated
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp