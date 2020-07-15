STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Students, naturalists condemn Hari thalayam initiative

It has been alleged that the project which aims to bring more greenery on the varsity campus is unscientific

Published: 15th July 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Before,After

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move by Kerala University to increase greenery at the Karyavattom University Campus as part of the ‘Harithalayam’ initiative is drowning in controversies. A section of students and environmentalists are speaking strongly against it, alleging that the activities involved in the project are unscientific and badly planned, and might actually be destroying the rich biodiversity of the campus. Harithalayam project was launched last month as a derivative of the Kerala Government’s ‘Subiksha Keralam’ programme which aims to promote large scale production of paddy, fruits, and vegetables. 

According to students, the conversion of marshland into a paddy fields is destabilising the eco-system within the campus. “Around 100 acres of the campus used to be untouched forest for the past three or four decades. Now, the project is threatening the natural habitat of many species of migratory birds. They are cutting down acacia trees destroying shade falling on a vast area. Rapid destruction and change being instilled sin such a short span of time can have unimaginable consequences,” alleged a student, who didn’t want to be named. 

According to a study conducted in 2018-20, it was found that the Kerala University Campus is home to around 92 species of birds, including rare ones like Black Baza, Forrest Wagtail, Lesser Yellow Nape, and Malabar Trogon. Principal agriculture officer T V Rajendra Lal said that the 20-acre marshland identified for the initiative used to be a paddy field three decades ago. “It has been lying barren for decades now. By reclaiming one cent of paddy land we are conserving four lakh litres of groundwater,” said TV Rajendra Lal. 

He added that the project is being implemented jointly by Kerala State Agricultural Mechanisation Mission and district agriculture office. Given the fact that our state is likely to face food shortage following the pandemic, the initiative is quite relevant, he said. “It is necessary that we become self-sufficient in terms of cultivation. Also, our aim is to inculcate this knowledge of agriculture practices among students,” he added. 

Environmentalist and District Tree Committee member Sridhar Radhakrishnan said that the protests are not against the reclamation of paddy fields, but the lack of planning and research is the real issue. “A project of this magnitude deserves scientific planning. Blindly clearing out acres of acacia trees cannot be right, and it should have been done over time to reduce impact,” he said. 

However, the Kerala University authorities denied the allegations and claimed that only 40 to 50 acres of the land is currently used for the initiative and the rest of the green cover/ forest remains untouched. “Acacia trees are being felled and we are replacing them with fruit plants, coconut trees and other saplings brought from Andaman Nicobar Island. Also, we have renovated the Hymaathi Pond and we are planting more vegetation surrounding the pond. We have reclaimed the erstwhile paddy land in the campus. All these activities are done scientifically with the help of the agriculture department,” said Advocate A Ajikumar, Convener of Planning and Development Standing Committee of Kerala University Syndicate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odissi dancers Vinod Kevin and Vrinda Chaddha and (below) Sowmya, a disciple of Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran.
Life with COVID-19: Odisha artists go digital, perform online for audiences
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods: Six more dead, over 21.63 lakh people affected, Kaziranga inundated
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp