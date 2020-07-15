These siblings are on the road to self-sufficiency

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During a time when land in the state is being utilised by real estate and private players to construct residential apartments, malls and other commercial complexes meant to reap profit, two brothers in the city are setting an example by farming vegetables in their 50 cents land at the heart of Kazhakoottam. Praveen Sakalya, 38, a college lecturer by profession, and his brother Prabodh Satheedevam, 34, a mechanical engineer, started farming on the inherited property to cultivate quality and fresh vegetables. They haven’t started focusing on commercial viability yet.

According to Praveen, the lack of good organic vegetables and subsequent rise in illnesses like cancer made the siblings think about alternate sources for vegetables. “Initially we planned to develop studio flats for technopark employees. But my brother Prabodh had different ideas, and he changed my views,” Praveen says. “We want to start by providing vegetables to our residential association free of cost, so as to spread a message about the need to be self-sufficient. If we succeed, we will start thinking of expanding it further into a bigger business model,” he adds.

The duo’s father PK Sankarankutty Nair, a former bureaucrat with the state government, is their main inspiration. He was an avid agriculturist who is still working on the farm. The yields are distributed to friends and relatives.“It’s a hobby for our father and keeps him active. We are not well versed or skilled in farming. So we hire labourers and consult with experts too,” the siblings said. At present, the duo is planning to farm items like tomato, ladies finger brinjal, tapioca, green chilly, drum stick, spinach (red n green), ginger, bitter gourd, Aubergine, and Pineapple. “We are currently researching the composition of the soil and will add more items to the list,” Praveen said. The inauguration of the venture was done by former mayor and Vattiyoorkavu MLA, VK Prasanth on July 3.