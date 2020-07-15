Transgender student gets financial assistance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department extended a helping hand to Dilsha, a transgender student of Nehru Academy of Law, Palakkad, who was struggling to complete her three-year LLB course due to financial constraints. The government allotted her `2.22 lakh to complete studies after her financial crisis came into the attention of Social Welfare Minister K K Shailaja. The amount was allotted from the fund for the welfare of the transgender section.

Dilsha, who is a native of Kottarakkara, is currently a first-year student in the college. The government had already allotted `20,000 as a scholarship to her. Dilsha had to struggle a lot to get into the course due to financial constraints and the lack of support from her family, that is when the government came forward to support her. Though her name was in the 2019 LLB entrance list, she couldn’t apply in any of the colleges. A meeting with K K Shailaja changed her fortune and the Social Justice Department issued a special order for her admission.

Though it didn’t work out, soon she got admitted to Nehru Academy. Despite financial difficulties, she also faced issues in the college after her identity was revealed. The minister ordered to allot the amount after coming to know about her difficulties and said that Dilsha could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Dilsha said that she wanted to be a lawyer to fight against the neglect faced by transgender people in society. She thanked the minister, Social Justice Department secretary Biju Prabhakar and director Sheeba George for the help from the government’s side.