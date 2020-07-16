61 employees test positive in hypermarket

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sixty-one employees of Ramachandran Hypermarket and Textiles at Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.“The tests were reportedly done only for the male staff. More tests among the rest of the staff will be done on Thursday. They were living in cramped spaces together for some time now. We have a serious situation at hand.

Countless people had visited the shop and they had also undertaken home delivery,” said a district administration official. Back in June, a case was filed against the mart for functioning with staff from Tamil Nadu without following quarantine regulations. The numbers here are expected to go up. “We are looking at another strict lockdown if the numbers go up further. We assume that some of the random cases in the city with no known source of infection are from here,” said another official associated with Covid containment efforts.

Chala councillor S K P Ramesh said that 61 among 91 tests are positive. “More tests will be done. Comparatively, there are less staff at shops now. However, the numbers are expected to go up further when more tests would be done,” he said. While Mayor K Sreekumar confirmed that several cases have been reported at the shop, he said the figures would be released by the health department. “All Ramachandran outlets will be closed for the next one week. All the staff live together and it is a matter of concern. Further steps will be announced soon,” said the mayor.