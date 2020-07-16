Disbursal of welfare pension for May, June by month-end

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will disburse social welfare pensions by the end of July, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The pension for the month of May and June will be disbursed and close to 49 lakh people stand to benefit. The date of mustering has been extended till July 22. There are 11 lakh beneficiaries in the Welfare Fund Board. The government has allocated `1,325 crore for pension disbursement.

The chief minister said housing programmes under Life Mission has received support from the people. The Jamaat in Erumeli has agreed to donate 55 cents of land for constructing 12 houses. Similarly, Rotary International has agreed to construct 18 houses in Aymanam panchayat. The second phase of Care Home project under the cooperative department will start with the work on an apartment complex at Pazhayannoor in Thrissur on Thursday.