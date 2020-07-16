Man held for conning vehicle finance firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special team of Thiruvananthapuram Rural police has arrested a 42-year-old man, who had been on the run for the past eight years, on the charge of duping a vehicle finance company. Anil Aloysius of Murukkumpuzha was arrested from Pallippuram by a team headed by Attingal DySP S Y Suresh. The police said Anil had duped the finance firm by selling the vehicles that he had purchased on loan by faking documents.

The police said the modus operandi was that the accused had availed himself of loansfrom the finance firm by submitting fake documents and purchased vehicles, which were temporarily registered at the Thiruvanantha puram Regional Transport Office. Later, using forged documents and hiding the loan details, he obtained the original documents of the vehicle from Attingal Regional Transport Office and sold the vehicles without informing the finance firm. As many as nine vehicles were sold or pawned off in this manner. The arrested has been remanded.