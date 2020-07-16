Schools in Thiruvananthapuram excel in CBSE Class X examinations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district excelled in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recorded a 100 per cent pass in the examination. Of the 265 students who appeared for the exam, 158 secured distinction and 62 secured first class. The school toppers are Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (98.2%), Anju Sasikumar and Eshana N (96.8%) and Gouri V H and Nandana Rajesh. (96.6%)Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School: All 280 candidates presented by the school passed, earning the school 100% pass. While 200 students secured distinction, 80 were placed in first class. The school topper was Harigovind J (98.8%). The second place has been shared by Navya P K and Dhanya A B (98%).

Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya: Of the 153 students who appeared for the exam, 31 bagged 95% and above, 81 scored 90% and above, 145 secured distinction and eight students were placed in first class. The school toppers are Sona F Shukoor (99.2%), Bhavapria V S and Kavya MS (98.6%) and Varghese George, Anagha Mahesh and Durga Radhakrishan (98%).Arya Central School, Pattom: The school had 85 students scoring 90 per cent and above, 149 students with marks above 80% and 172 students with 75% marks and above. School toppers: Nandana Anand (495/500), Anugraha S (494/500) and Sarawathy Ashok (492/500).

Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu: Of the 315 students presented, 202 achieved distinction and 86 students scored above 90% As many as 235 students were placed in first class. Rohith .S and Gowri Krishnan M were the school toppers with 98%. Jyothis Central School, Kazhakkoottam: The school secured 100% pass Of the 121 students who appeared, 77 were placed in distinction. As many as 30 students secured 90% marks and above. The school toppers are Jaimy Pandit (493/500), Meghna P (491/500) and Prarthana Banerjee (489/500).

ARR School, Nettayam: The school registered cent per cent pass in the exam. Of the 54 students who appeared for the exam, 21 earned distinction while 23 were placed in first class. Akshay S Kumar who secured 93 per cent marks was the school topper.The School of the Good Shepherd: Of the 141 students who appeared for the exam, 103 secured distinction and 35 scored above 90%. Athul Krishna D S secured the top position with 97.8% followed by Anjali K A, S S Aparna and Harisankar B with 97.2%.

Army Public School, Pangode: The school achieved 100% results in the exam. Of the 60 students who appeared in the examination, 41 students secured distinction. Vedhika Ghodmare is the school topper with 98.4% marks.Sree Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal: The school reaped 100% success with 56 of the 78 students who appeared for the examination securing distinction. The remaining students were placed in first class. Midhuna S with 97% marks is the school topper.

Dr G R Public School, Neyyattinkara: Of the 151 students who appeared, 36 students got 90% and above in all subjects and 109 students passed with distinction, earning the school 100% success. School toppers were Meenu S A (496 /500) and Abhi Krishna R (495/500).The Oxford School: The school registered 100% pass. Of the 46 students who appeared in the exam, 21 secured distinction and 16 students were placed in first class; Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakkoottam: All 72 students who appeared are eligible for higher studies, with 51 students securing distinction. S Meenakshi with 95.8% marks is the school topper.

MGM Central Public School, Akkulam: The school reaped 100% success. Of the 307 students, 51 scored 90 per cent and above. While 164 students secured distinction, 104 students were placed in first class and 39 in second class. V S Devi Gayathri (99.4%) is the school topper.Shantinikethan School, Kunnumpuram: All 90 students, who appeared in the exam passed. While 29 students secured an aggregate of 90% and above,69 students scored distinction, and 17 students secured first class. The school topper is Gouri Renjith with 97.6%.

Bluemount Public School: The school recorded 100% success rate. Of the 144 students who appeared, 78 secured distinction and 54 secured high first-class. MD Gourinanda, Sivaprriya R Nair, Niji N and Salabha Jayan are the school toppers with 95% marks.Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal: 100% pass. Students appeared 118; Distinction 73, First Class 39. School topper Shivani S Nair (96.4%); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Naruvamoodu: 100% pass. Students appeared: 55, Distinction: 38; First Class -10. School Topper: Nandhana P R (97.8%)Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kattakkada: 100% pass. Students appeared: 55; Distinction: 45, First Class: 12. School Toppers: Abhiraj P B and Adhithya A P (95.6%).

Shoddy evaluation of Malayalam answerscripts alleged

T’Puram: A few schools in the capital have alleged shoddy valuation of the Malayalam paper of the Class X examination of CBSE. The school managements have alleged that many students from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts who scored high marks in other subjects have fared poorly in Malayalam. “The low marks in Malayalam have affected the overall pass percentage. It also adversely affects the students’ admission in schools of their choice for higher studies,” said the manager of a CBSE school in the capital.