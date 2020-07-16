Special medical team to protect elderly people in critical containment zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special medical team has been formed to protect the elderly people living in Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikyavilakom, the critical containment zones after confirming Covid-19 super spread. The team was formed by the Kerala Social Security Mission as a move to thwart Covid-19 spread among the elderly people in these areas, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. Six teams will be deployed at super spread zones to visit the houses and collect details of persons aged above 65.

The mental and physical health of the elderly will be checked and those with Covid-19 symptoms will be shifted to hospital for advanced treatment. The team will consist of staff from Social Security Mission, Integrated Child Development Services, and anganwadi workers.

Those who are living isolated or are weak will be rehabilitated with food and accommodation with the help of the district administration. In the first phase, Vayomithram medical officers Dr Rajasekhar Vijay, Dr Meenu, Dr Safa, and nursing staff Lini, Archa, and Vidya will lead the special team. The Social Security Mission is distributing medicines in other regions as part of the Vayomithram project.