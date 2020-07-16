Textbook vol.1 distribution completed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first volume of textbook distribution for the 2020-21 academic year by the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) got completed. The textbook distribution commenced on May 15 only after the lockdown restrictions were eased. The distribution was first launched in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts, and by June in other districts. The book distribution was able to complete in around 40 days even at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. In earlier years, the distribution of the first volume books used to take three months.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demands Rs one crore, job for kin of COVID-19 warriors who died in duty
Over 6.7 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat mission, says Ministry of External Affairs
Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19, lawyer urges he be shifted to private hospital
Dhankhar has no authority to convene VCs' meet, govt did not endorse it: Bengal higher education dept
'Plainant is insane, hand pump will be fixed on his chest': MP CM Helpline's reply to farmer
Woman cop names lover as 'husband' to get quarantined with him in Nagpur