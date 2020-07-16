Textbook vol.1 distribution completed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first volume of textbook distribution for the 2020-21 academic year by the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) got completed. The textbook distribution commenced on May 15 only after the lockdown restrictions were eased. The distribution was first launched in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts, and by June in other districts. The book distribution was able to complete in around 40 days even at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. In earlier years, the distribution of the first volume books used to take three months.