Thiruvananthapuram records 157 Covid cases, more from Pulluvila, Poonthura

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief, the district saw a dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 157 people testing positive unlike the previous day’s count of 201. While 30 cases were reported from Poonthura and close to 10 in Vallakadavu and Anayara regions, 22 cases were reported in Pulluvila- Irayimmanthura belt in Karimkulam panchayat. Parassala saw a rise in the cases with 25 fresh positive cases with two each in Parasuvaikkal and Chenkal regions.

“Population density is posing a major concern at the moment. We are setting up first line treatment centres but as the number of cases keeps rising, the manpower to handle the work load is limited. We are trying to recruit staff on a temporary basis. Some of the staff in PHCs and CHCs are deputed to major Covid hospitals. More tests are being done in the affected areas as cases through local transmission are increasing and the number of cases with no known source of infection is also rising,” said a health official. Cases were reported in Mariyanad, Poovachal, Kaithamukku and Mancaud regions also.

As many as 856 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 806 people are under hospital isolation and 18,459 people are in home quarantine.On Wednesday, 121 people were newly admitted to hospital and 45 patients were discharged. 511 samples were sent for testing and 843 results received on the day were negative. A total of 1,637 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.