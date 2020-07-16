STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram records 157 Covid cases, more from Pulluvila, Poonthura

In a major relief, the district saw a dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 157 people testing positive unlike the previous day’s count of 201. 

Published: 16th July 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the otherwise busy Overbridge Junction on the second day of the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

An aerial view of the otherwise busy Overbridge Junction on the second day of the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The stretch never stays deserted even during hartals. People remained indoors complying with the week-long curbs in all 100 corporation wards in the city | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief, the district saw a dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 157 people testing positive unlike the previous day’s count of 201. While 30 cases were reported from Poonthura and close to 10 in Vallakadavu and Anayara regions, 22 cases were reported in Pulluvila- Irayimmanthura belt in Karimkulam panchayat. Parassala saw a rise in the cases with 25 fresh positive cases with two each in Parasuvaikkal and Chenkal regions.

“Population density is posing a major concern at the moment. We are setting up first line treatment centres but as the number of cases keeps rising, the manpower to handle the work load is limited. We are trying to recruit staff on a temporary basis. Some of the staff in PHCs and CHCs are deputed to major Covid hospitals. More tests are being done in the affected areas as cases through local transmission are increasing and the number of cases with no known source of infection is also rising,” said a health official. Cases were reported in Mariyanad, Poovachal, Kaithamukku and Mancaud regions also.

As many as 856 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 806 people are under hospital isolation and 18,459 people are in home quarantine.On Wednesday, 121 people were newly admitted to hospital and 45 patients were discharged. 511 samples were sent for testing and 843 results received on the day were negative. A total of 1,637 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp