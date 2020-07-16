STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trouble brews in LJD as Varughese George named state president

Amid talks over a merger of Left allies, the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Janata Dal (S), trouble seems to be brewing within the LJD.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:26 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid talks over a merger of Left allies, the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Janata Dal (S), trouble seems to be brewing within the LJD. In a surprise move, the LJD national leadership on Wednesday appointed senior leader Varughese George as the state president of the party, replacing M V Shreyams Kumar. However, the official faction -- led by Shreyams Kumar — made it clear that they will not accept the decision.

While the official faction is in favour of a merger, some senior leaders are not very keen on the same, forming the backdrop for the change of guard in the state. An official communication issued by LJD general secretary Sushila Morale said Varughese George has been appointed as the LJD state president with immediate effect by party national president Fathe Singh. Shreyams Kumar, the state president for the past two years, has been appointed as the national general secretary. 

At the foundation conference of the party in May 2018, it was decided that all existing state units will continue on an ad hoc basis. However, the change at the helm of affairs in Kerala has been made in view of the impending local body elections and the subsequent assembly elections, said the communication. 

The official faction, however, is not in a mood to accept the decision. A recent meeting of the party’s state committee, held online on June 3, had discussed the merger with JD(S). “Of the 53 members who attended the meeting, 47 supported the merger. Varughese George was conspicuously absent at the meet. The new decision comes when the merger talks are in the final stage,” said LJD vice-president Charupara Ravi. 

