Youth Congress workers stage protest, demand Pinarayi's resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Youth Congress workers reached the north block of the Secretariat on Wednesday while the cabinet meeting was under way. The move was raising the demand of the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, allegedly over protecting his former principal secretary M Sivasankar in the gold smuggling case.

The huge posse of policemen who were at the main gate of the Secretariat were caught unawares when local Youth Congress workers Likhin, Kunnukuzhi Biju and Vadakkan Veetil Antony scaled the compound wall of the Secretariat. The police arrested the trio and took them to the Cantonment police station. Later, they were shifted to Peroorkada police station where they will be produced before the Magistrate and shifted to Covid -19 quarantine centre.