Covid-19 care in Capital falls like ninepins

 Five Govt MCH employees among 339 new patients I  78 reported from Ramachandran hypermart and textiles, over 50 from Pulluvila

Published: 17th July 2020 03:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five health workers in Government Medical College (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, the centre of Covid treatment in the district, were among the 339 people who tested positive on Thursday.

Three PG doctors in the surgery department, one house surgeon and another medical staffer are among the five health workers, setting off a fresh wave of panic in the district. The surgery ward has been shut down temporarily.

“We are worried that the structure of Covid care itself could fall apart given the situation. Some of them have come in contact with many of the fellow staff members and this could seriously hit our human resources,” said a health official. Earlier, a health worker at the help desk of Covid OP had also tested positive here.

Worryingly, some of the health workers were asymptomatic and tested positive in random tests. Given that the state government is planning on setting up more first line Covid treatment centres, more health workers testing positive could have serious repercussions.

The other cases include  78 cases from Ramachandran hypermart and textiles, over 50 from Pulluvila region, fresh cases from Poonthura, Puthenpally, Vallakadavu, Puthukurichi, Poovachal, Vizhinjam and Parassala regions.

As many as 888 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 967 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 18,648 people are under home quarantine.

On Thursday, 149 people were newly admitted in hospitals and 38 patients were discharged. As many as 688 samples were sent for testing and 436 results were received on the day. Thirty-eight people who need psychological support called to the mental health helpline.

As many as 1,979 people were called and offered mental support. A total of 1,696 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

