KK Shailaja inaugurates hi-tech Ammathotthil 

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday inaugurated the hi-tech Ammathottil at Ernakulam via an online event.

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday inaugurated the hi-tech Ammathottil at Ernakulam via an online event. The hi-tech Ammathottil was set up by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare  (KSCCW) using the funds allotted by John Fernandez MLA. The Ammathottil was set up at a cost of `5.5 lakh. The Ammathottil enabled with human sensors and hi-tech cameras would facilitate the person to leave the child in the cradle safely without revealing their identity. The facility is being set up to ensure care and protection for babies who are abandoned. 

The event conducted adhering to the social distancing norms was presided over by MLA John Fernandez. 
Shailaja said the child council was able to save a lot of babies after setting up of the Ammathottil. The first hi-tech Ammathottil was opened in Thiruvananthapuram last year. Efforts are on to set up a similar facility at Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode .

KK Shailaja
Comments

