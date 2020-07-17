STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents’ Association takes up cleaning drive at 130 homes under it  

A residents’ association in the city has taken up a unique initiative in its fight against Covid-19.

Published: 17th July 2020

The disinfection drive undertaken by the Cosmopolitan Residents’ Association in progress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A residents’ association in the city has taken up a unique initiative in its fight against Covid-19. At a time when the entire machinery,  including the civic body, is struggling to disinfect public places and containment zones to control the spread of infection, the Cosmopolitan Residents’ Association here launched an indoor and outdoor disinfection drive at around 130 homes coming under it. Association president S S Manoj said they decided to take up the drive following reports of large clusters of Covid-19 cases in the state capital. 

They didn’t want to delay the plan any further because of the current situation. “We realised the gravity of the situation after the declaration of the triple lockdown. We had cases in nearby areas too. A meeting was held and it was decided to disinfect the homes of the members without asking for help from the local body, as they are overworked and we didn’t want to add to their burden,” said Manoj. 

Initially, one litre of disinfectant was distributed to each member of the association to clean up the indoors.  “Then we decided to disinfect the outdoors. It took over 12 hours to disinfect all homes. We hired high-pressure wash equipment and bought the disinfection solution. It costs around Rs 20,000 and the entire amount was spent by the residents association,” said Manoj. So far, none of the members of the association has tested Covid-19 positive. 

“There were people on quarantine and now all of them have finished the quarantine period. We are keeping track of the visitors coming to this areas,” said Manoj. The association plans to continue with the disinfection drives. “Maybe after 20 days, we will undertake another disinfection drive. I think other residents association should also make such efforts and help contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

