Schools in Capital record 100% success

Schools in the state capital achieved cent per cent success in the CBSE Class X examination, with most of the students securing high marks.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Schools in the state capital achieved cent per cent success in the CBSE Class X examination, with most of the students securing high marks. Of the 121 students who appeared for the exam from St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, as many as 26 scored above 90 per cent, while 77 secured distinction.

The toppers of the school, which achieved an overall pass percentage of 100%, are Devika R (96.8%), Devika Sajeev (96.2%), and Jonathan M Duglas (96%). All 37 students who appeared from Chinthalaya Vidyalayam, Kallikadu, have passed the exam, out of whom 11 students scored over 90 per cent. In the Class XII exam too, the school had recorded cent per cent success.

Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, has also obtained a complete pass percentage. Of the 44 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 33 passed with distinction, while 11 secured a high first class. Nandana S R is the school topper by scoring 96.6%.

State HS exams: St Thomas HSS excels
T’Puram: St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mukkolakkal, secured 100 percent results in the Higher Secondary Plus Two examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. All 189 students who appeared in the examination passed with six students securing A+ in all subjects.

Comments

