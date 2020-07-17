Youth Congress petitions Governor against KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state secretary A M Rohith has lodged a complaint with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan saying that Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had distributed Ramzan kits in his Tavanur assembly constituency in violation of the oath of office.

The complainant alleged that Jaleel had received financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh from the Consular General of UAE without seeking prior permission from the Central government. Meanwhile, the Centre has also taken a serious note of Jaleel’s act and expressed its displeasure over it.

In his petition to the Governor, Rohith, who belongs to the Tavanur constituency, said Jaleel had said on his social media page that he received Rs 5-lakh worth foodgrain kits during the Ramzan month from the UAE Consul General and distributed them in his constituency.

“But as a minister, instead of ensuring justice to all people without bias, pleasure or hatred, the kits were distributed to the CPM workers in the minister’s assembly constituency. The kits were distributed at the CPM party offices, which is a violation of the oath he had taken,” the complaint stated.

Rohith also alleged that Jaleel had shared its pictures and news in public media which proves that his actions amounted to corruption and violation of the fundamental principles of the Constitution. He also alleged that Jaleel had received financial aid from the Consulate General of the UAE without prior approval from the Central Government or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is also a violation of the basic rules. Reports reveal that the MEA has taken serious note of Jaleel’s action as it is against the protocol to directly liaise with the Consular General.