STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youth Congress petitions Governor against KT Jaleel

The complainant alleged that Jaleel had received financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh from the Consular General of UAE without seeking prior permission from the Central government.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state secretary A M Rohith has lodged a complaint with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan saying that Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had distributed Ramzan kits in his Tavanur assembly constituency in violation of the oath of office.

The complainant alleged that Jaleel had received financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh from the Consular General of UAE without seeking prior permission from the Central government. Meanwhile, the Centre has also taken a serious note of Jaleel’s act and expressed its displeasure over it. 

In his petition to the Governor, Rohith, who belongs to the Tavanur constituency, said Jaleel had said on his social media page that he received Rs 5-lakh worth foodgrain kits during the Ramzan month from the UAE Consul General and distributed them in his constituency.  

“But as a minister, instead of ensuring justice to all people without bias, pleasure or hatred, the kits were distributed to the CPM workers in the minister’s assembly constituency. The kits were distributed at the CPM party offices, which is a violation of the oath he had taken,” the complaint stated.

Rohith also alleged that Jaleel had shared its pictures and news in public media which proves that his actions amounted to corruption and violation of the fundamental principles of the Constitution. He also alleged that Jaleel had received financial aid from the Consulate General of the UAE without prior approval from the Central Government or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is also a violation of the basic rules. Reports reveal that the MEA has taken serious note of Jaleel’s action as it is against the protocol to directly liaise with the Consular General.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Youth Congress KT Jaleel
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp