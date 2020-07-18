STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital steps into crucial period as 246 test positive

The district has entered a crucial phase following the sharp rise in the number of Covid positive cases in Poonthura and Pulluvila regions.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Vijayan confirms community transmission in Thiruvananthapuram

With the triple lockdown enforced in the capital city the shops are shut on either side of the East Fort area. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district has entered a crucial phase following the sharp rise in the number of Covid positive cases in Poonthura and Pulluvila regions. With 246 positive cases, including those of four health workers, being reported on Friday,  the government has imposed more restrictions to help rein in the pandemic. A complete lockdown in the coastal belt is among the measures announced.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the situation in the state capital  unusual. For effective enforcement of the lockdown, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay has been made special officer. A special control room will be jointly set up by all departments concerned. 

The affected region has been divided into three zones and  special officers appointed to implement the lockdown. The Anchuthengu-Perumathura zone will be overseen by B Krishnakumar, Traffic SP, Veli- Vizhinjam zone will be under K E Baiju, Vigilance SP, and the Kanjiramkulam to Pozhiyoor region will be monitored by K L Johnkutty, principal, Police Training College. 

In each of these zones, two incident commanders have also been deployed. In the first zone, Harikishore and U V Jose will be incident commanders while in the second zone, M G Rajamanickam and Balakiran will don the role. In zone three, Venkateshapathi and Biju Prabhakar will be in charge. “In  areas under lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram,  shops selling essential items will open. The restrictions on fishing will remain. The civil supplies department will take measures to ensure unhindered supply of food materials. The milk plant at Poonthura will function. Essential travel alone will be allowed,” said the chief minister. 

Containment zones 

A lockdown has been declared in Karumkulam panchayat which reported 150 cases till Friday. Seven new containment zones, including all wards of Kadinamkulam and Chirayinkeezhu panchayat, two corporation divisions and three wards of Karakulam panchayat,  were announced. The new containment zones have been announced in the wake of rising Covid cases through local transmission in these regions. 

Rising numbers
As many as 780 more people were under observation in the district on the day and 1,016 people are under hospital isolation, with 18,144 people in home quarantine. On Friday, 105 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 56 patients were discharged. And 683 samples were sent for testing while 884 results were received on the day. Also, 39 people who needed psychological support called up the mental health help line. Mental support was provided to 1,835 people. A total of 219 calls was made to the collectorate control room. In all, 1,645 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

MVD insists on cabin separation in autorickshaws, taxis
The Motor Vehicles Department has directed the drivers of autorickshaws and taxis to separate the driver and passenger cabins using acrylic sheets as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The method was initially tried in vehicles operating hired service from airports and railway stations. Later, the RTO in Thiruvananthapuram made it mandatory in all hired vehicles in the district. However, MVD officers said the department would not consider any penal action for noncompliance at the moment. “The separation is for the safety of both passengers and driver,” said an officer. 

Instructions for those undergoing Covid tests
T’Puram: In an evaluation meeting held at the collectorate on Friday, Collector Navjot Khosa has released a set of instructions for the public to follow when they approach a hospital or a health centre to undergo a Covid test. 
Mandatory for everyone to wear a mask and bring a sanitiser while approaching the centre.
Carry medicine the person may be taking for any kind of ailment.
Person should carry mobile phone, charger, clothes, and a towel.
If the person uses spectacles or walking sticks, these should also be brought. 
People with fever, cold, runny nose, throat pain, loss of taste, diarrhoea, vomiting, or breathing difficulties should first contact the health officials on 1056, 1077, or 0471 2552056.  
They should go to the hospital only after receiving proper instructions from the officials. 
Anyone who tests positive will be moved to the isolation ward immediately. 

No balitharpan in public places
T’Puram: In the wake of the escalating Covid situation in the district, balitharpan in public places will not be allowed this time around. The ritual is offered on Karkidaka Vavu which falls on coming Monday. ADM V R Vinod said that people can book online for the ritual on temple websites. However, no one can turn up in person. The priests of the respective temple will do the rituals. People are urged to do the rituals at their homes.  Incident commanders and police will ensure that no organisa-tions or individuals organise bali rituals. 

