Carmel Presbytery inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Carmel Presbytery build at the Thekkan Kurisumala Pilgrim Centre, Vellarada, was inaugurated by Neyyanttinkara Diocese Bishop Vincent Samuel. The Presbytery was built as a silver jubilee memorial of the Neyyattinkara Diocese.The Presbytery building comes under the first phase of initiatives planned as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Diocese.

Vicar-General Monsignor G Christudas, Thekkan Kurisumala Pilgrim Centre director Monsignor Vincent K Peter, other priests of the Diocese, and the executive members of pilgrimage committee took part in the function.Vicar-General Monsignor G Christudas led the holy communion conducted at the Sangamvedi as part of the feast of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Diocesan Priest Fr Ratheesh Markose gave the message of the feast. All the holy rituals were conducted maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.