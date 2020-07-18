SCTIMST on Covid alert again after 2 patients test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-one staffers, including six doctors, of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here have been quarantined after two patients tested positive for Covid-19.The Covid patients were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. According to the SCTIMST, they had tested positive during the mandatory Covid check-up for newly admitted patients.

“Newly admitted patients are housed in special surveillance wards until the Covid-19 test result is received. This started two months ago and for the first time two patients have tested positive,” the hospital spokesperson said. The Covid test is conducted at the hospital’s laboratory and the result is made available within hours. The 21 healthcare workers will be in home quarantine for 14 days. Ten patients who shared the same ward a with the Covid patients have been identified.