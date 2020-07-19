Cop among 173 new cases of Covid-19 in state capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Including a civil police officer attached to the Cantonment police station, 173 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday. While the numbers have gone down in comparison to the past few days, the situation remains dire in the coastal belt of the district. Fresh cases were reported from Poonthura, Pulluvila, Mukkola, Anayara, Muttathara, Anchuthengu, Medical College, Poovar, Vizhinjam, Kadakampally, Panavoor, and Kattakada regions. An official with the health department said that more tests were being conducted in the regions where Covid clusters have been identified. Measures to set up Covid First-Line Treatment Centres in these regions are also being taken.

The Parassela native police officer, who was diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, underwent testing after the owner of a medical shop from where he had purchased medicine tested positive. The shop has now been shut down. With this, five more officers attached to the Cantonment station have gone into quarantine. The officer was not on duty after July 15, as Parassala was declared as a containment zone by then.

This is the second officer from the Cantonment station to test positive for the infection. Earlier, a woman police officer from Aryanad was also diagnosed with the disease.As many as 942 more persons with Covid symptoms were newly admitted to hospitals on Saturday, whereas 63 patients were discharged. While 1,895 persons are currently under hospital isolation, 17,180 are in home quarantine.

In total, 664 swab samples were sent for testing on the day, 39 persons who needed psychological support contacted the mental health helpline, the counsellors called and offered support to 788 other persons, and 195 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,592 persons are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres across the district.