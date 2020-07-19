Fire breaks out at fast food joint

By Express News Service

A major fire that broke out at a fast food joint at Ambalamukku in the city triggered panic among the residents early on Saturday. The fire broke out around 5 am at ‘Crescent Fast Food’ on the Kowdiar-Ambalamukku Junction road. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire, suspected to have caused due to the explosion of two LPG gas cylinders, had also damaged nearby buildings. Four units of fire tenders from Chenkalchoola and one unit from Chackai Fire and Rescue stations were pressed into the service and it took around three hours to douse the fire.

After hearing the sound of a loud explosion, the residents informed the incident to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel by 5.30 am. The damaged buildings included a house behind the shop and a television repairing shop.

The residents in the house were evacuated as part of the rescue operation. According to the Fire and Rescue Services team, eight LPG cylinders were kept in the kitchen of the restaurant. However, major disaster averted as other cylinders were reportedly empty.