Fresh term for SCTIMST chief flagged for violation of established procedures 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Department of Science and Technology has cited procedural violations in the tenure extension of Dr Asha Kishore as the director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). In his letter to SCTIMST president and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, Rajiv Kumar Tayal, associate head of the Science and Engineering Research Council cell, DST, said the extension in the tenure of chief executives of autonomous institutions required the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Dr Asha Kishore’s extension did not have the ACC’s approval, the letter pointed out.

The SCTIMST said the extension of tenure was decided by the institute body meeting in May, following which the institute president issued the order. “The selection was lawful as per the Parliament Act (52 of 1980) and also as per a government order in 2006 which says the Central government’s sanction is not required for such appointments,” sources said.