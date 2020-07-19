STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala scientist bags award for pioneering research

The findings of the study suggested that the AMPs tested had both antimicrobial as well as antibiofilm efficacy either equal to or even better than the antibiotics tested.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:53 AM

Dr Jess Vergis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scientist from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), whose research helps in finding solutions to the resistance developed by micro-organisms towards anti-microbial drugs, has been chosen for the prestigious ICAR-Jawaharlal Nehru Award for PG Outstanding Doctoral Thesis Research in Agricultural and Allied Sciences- 2019.Jess Vergis, assistant professor, Department of Veterinary Public Health, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad, was chosen for the award for his research work titled ‘Efficacy of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) against multi-drug resistant enteroaggregative Escherichia coli (MDR-EAEC)’.

The award, with a cash component of `50,000, citation and a silver medal (gold polished),  was declared on the occasion of the 92nd foundation day of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) has serious adverse effects on human, animal and environmental health, healthcare systems, agriculture and national economies. Globally, it is estimated that seven lakh people die annually due to AMR and the death toll is expected to reach 10 million by 2050. The findings of the study suggested that the AMPs tested had both antimicrobial as well as antibiofilm efficacy either equal to or even better than the antibiotics tested.

 Besides it also exhibited prominent immuno-modulatory effect. According to a release from KVASU, the findings of the research have opened new avenues to find solutions against the growing menace of AMR. The research was carried out under the guidance of Dr S V S Malik, principal scientist and head, Division of Veterinary Public Health at ICAR- Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar.

