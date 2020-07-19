Man under Covid observation in Thiruvananthapuram dies by suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Nedumangad native, who was under observation at a Covid observation centre in Thiruvananthapuram, committed suicide by jumping off the building.

Thaha had attempted suicide on Saturday evening by jumping from the roof of the Covid observation centre at Barton Hill. He was immediately admitted to the Medical College hospital, where his condition grew worse by night and he passed away on Sunday morning. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital has witnessed three suicide cases in the recent times.