Dumping of poultry waste puts health of Muttathara residents at risk

Muttathara residents said the dumped waste emanates a foul smell and also puts them at risk of contracting communicable diseases.

Published: 20th July 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:40 AM

Poutly waste being dumped inside a drain on NH 66 bypass | EXPRESS

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The frequent dumping of poultry waste by anti-social elements on the NH-66 bypass road from Muttathara to Thiruvallam, coupled with the corporation’s inaction, has put the health of Muttathara residents at risk. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) removes the garbage dumped by poultry farm owners along the drain built between the main road and service road, anti-social elements continue to dump waste at the same place in the wee hours. Muttathara residents said the dumped waste emanates a foul smell and also puts them at risk of contracting communicable diseases.

“The corporation did not take any action against the offenders. When we approached the mayor with a complaint, he assured swift action but nothing has happened so far. The dumping of waste is putting people here in harm’s way especially now, what with the Covid-19 pandemic and the threat of spread of communicable diseases,” said P Sasidharan, a Muttathara resident. The residents said the situation becomes pathetic during heavy rain when the waste floats on the road.

It also poses a threat to motorists. Meanwhile, the NHAI and the corporation are playing the blame game on the issue. NHAI project director P Pradeep said dumping of waste has become a regular phenomenon in this area and the workers tasked with maintaining the stretch keep removing it. “However, after we remove the waste, they dump more garbage. It has become a public nuisance. We had to mobilise several workers just for this job. The local self government should take action,” he said.

Mayor K Sreekumar blamed the NHAI’s apathy in covering the drain. “I have been urging NHAI to cover the drains with slabs.Hence, NHAI is to be blamed for the problem,” he told TNIE. He said the corporation has made arrangements to take the poultry waste to Kochi for processing. We also have squads to check the dumping. But above all, the drains should be covered immediately. And that is the NHAI’s responsibility,” he said. Though the corporation had appointed volunteers to catch the offenders, the inspection was stopped since the Covid-19 outbreak.

