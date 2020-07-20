Royal family to file affidavit as per SC fiat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the head of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, has said the family is taking steps to file an affidavit as directed by the Supreme Court. Rama Varma thanked all devotees whom he claimed had stood with the family’s cause in upholding its rights over the Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple.

“The Supreme Court’s recognition of the rights, customs and traditions of the temple invokes pride in us. I submit the outcome at the feet of the lord,” he said. Rama Varma thanked his advocates Krishnan Venugopal, Arvind Datar and Shyam Mohan, besides K K Venugopal, who represented the family until his appointment as attorney general.