Animation Masters Summit kicks off online

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animation Masters Summit 2020-Digital edition hosted by Technopark-based Toonz Media Group kicked off on Monday by paying tribute to legendary animation master, the late Arnab Chaudhuri. Arnab was posthumously conferred with the ‘Legend of Indian Animation Award’ 2020 by Anuradha Aggarwal, head of infotainment and kids, Star India. Arnab’s wife, Ashima Chaudhuri, and his brother, Sudeep Chaudhuri symbolically accepted the award at the inaugural session.Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar, Anuradha Aggarwal, Technicolor country head Biren Ghose and Sach Chandaria from the promoter group of Toonz Media spoke at the session.