Extreme vigil as 182 more test positive, 174 infected through local transmission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district is looking at days of extreme vigil as close to 96 per cent of total Covid cases reported from here are by local transmission. Of the 182 cases reported on Monday, 174 are infections through local transmission.Four health workers, three devaswom board guards on duty at Padmanabhaswamy temple along with six police officials on guard duty and a mobile shop owner in Vellanad are among the new Covid positive cases.

Fresh cases have been reported in Pattom, Kudappanakkunnu and East Fort in the city and Chowara, Venpakal and Vilappil in rural areas. More cases in random places in the district make the Covid situation in the district more precarious. In Pulluvila, where the number of tests has reportedly gone down, over 22 tested positive in 50 tests held on the day.“We are working to increase the number of first line Covid treatment centres in the district. The human resource necessary for the same is being mobilised. Iaf more cases continue to be reported, we will have to think about alternative measures,” said a health official.

KSRTC suspends services from 23 depots

T’Puram: KSRTC has suspended services from 23 bus depots in line with the declaration of Cover-19 containment zones. As many as 10 depots were closed in the capital followed by four in Kollam and two in Pathanamthitta. The depots at Attingal, Kaniyapuram will be closed on Tuesday as a conductor who operated from the depots tested positive. The depots will be disinfected and services will resume the next day.

807 arrested for defying Covid-19 restrictions

T’Puram: The state police on Monday arrested 807 people and registered cases against 860 for defying Covid-19 restrictions. Besides, the police also booked 10 people who jumped quarantine and recorded 5,485 incidents of people not wearing masks in public places. As many as 236 vehicles were also impounded. The most number of arrests were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district, with 229 cases registered and 195 arrests recorded.