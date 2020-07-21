STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Extreme vigil as 182 more test positive, 174 infected through local transmission

Fresh cases have been reported in Pattom, Kudappanakkunnu and East Fort in the city and Chowara, Venpakal and Vilappil in rural areas.  

Published: 21st July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district is looking at days of extreme vigil as close to 96 per cent of total Covid cases reported from here are by local transmission.  Of the 182 cases reported on Monday, 174 are infections through local transmission.Four health workers, three devaswom board guards on duty at Padmanabhaswamy temple along with six police officials on guard duty and a mobile shop owner in Vellanad are among the new Covid positive cases.

Fresh cases have been reported in Pattom, Kudappanakkunnu and East Fort in the city and Chowara, Venpakal and Vilappil in rural areas. More cases in random places in the district make the Covid situation in the district more precarious. In Pulluvila, where the number of tests has reportedly gone down, over 22 tested positive in 50 tests held on the day.“We are working to increase the number of first line Covid treatment centres in the district. The human resource necessary for the same is being mobilised. Iaf more cases continue to be reported, we will have to think about alternative measures,” said a health official.

KSRTC suspends services from 23 depots
T’Puram: KSRTC has suspended services from 23 bus depots in line with the declaration of Cover-19 containment zones. As many as 10 depots were closed in the capital followed by four in Kollam and two in Pathanamthitta. The depots at Attingal, Kaniyapuram will be closed on Tuesday as a conductor who operated from the depots tested positive. The depots will be disinfected and services will resume the next day.

807 arrested for defying Covid-19 restrictions
T’Puram: The state police on Monday arrested 807 people and registered cases against 860 for defying Covid-19 restrictions. Besides, the police also booked 10 people who jumped quarantine and recorded 5,485 incidents of people not wearing masks in public places. As many as 236 vehicles were also impounded. The most number of arrests were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district, with 229 cases registered and 195 arrests recorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp