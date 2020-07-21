‘Intelligence warning on shops ignored’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has observed that intelligence warning on major shopping establishments illegally bringing Tamil Nadu natives to the state capital were not taken seriously by the authorities. In an apparent reference to some big shopping establishments in the capital district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to examine how people thronged these outlets even when the triple lockdown was in force.

The chief minister directed the Home and Local Self Government Departments to examine this aspect. He also added that though the intelligence wing had intimated the district administration and city police on massive scale illegal transportation of people from Tamil Nadu in June itself, no follow-up action was initiated. The chief minister made the observations during the Covid-19 assessment meeting last Thursday.

“It is appalling that the capital district witnessed such a spike when triple down was in force. An examination on how some shopping establishments managed to operate with a high footfall of customers at that time also. Such situations should not happen again and officials should ensure the same,” said the chief minister during the meeting.

At the same time, in his press briefing on that day the chief minister had said that at a shop in the capital city, people thronged without following any Covid protocol and along with buying essentials, they brought the Coronavirus also. “The case in the capital city will be considered as a special case and necessary changes will be brought to the prevention and control strategies. It will also be examined how such a large number of people associated with a particular shop got infected,” said the chief minister during the briefing. The chief minister’s reference pertains to the cluster of cases reported from Ramachandran Hypermarket and Textiles at Attakulangara. He also mentioned establishments like Pothys where a majority of the staff are Tamil Nadu natives.