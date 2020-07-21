STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government rolls out ‘coastal plan’ for cluster containment in Capital

Move aims to break transmission cycle & decrease morbidity and mortality due to Covid

Published: 21st July 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A policeman stands guard to check entry of vehicles to Mananakku which comes under Kadakavoor grama panchayat, a containment zone, in T’Puram | B P Deepu

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in coastal areas here, the health department has come out with a ‘Covid-19 Coastal Plan - Management of Covid19 in Coastal Zones of Trivandrum’. According to the department, the plan is aimed at cluster containment and intended to break the cycle of transmission and decrease the morbidity and mortality due to Covid. The plan which centres on the setting up of a three-member rapid response team (RRT) in each ward also lists out the activities to be undertaken in the containment zones. 

“According to the available data till July 16, there are 22 active clusters in the district . Of these, 14 are large community clusters, four limited community clusters and four institutional clusters, including the VSSC, KIMS Hospital, Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram and Saraswathy Hospital, Parassala,” says an excerpt of the document. At the same time, it has been mentioned that one RRT will be formed in each ward. The RRT team comprises an anganwadi teacher, a Kudumbashree member and a volunteer under the supervision of junior health inspector/junior public health nurse. 

“The RRT will conduct daily active house-to-house surveillance  in the containment zone from 8am to 2pm. The RRT, while preparing a list of the family members and those having symptoms, will also track all influenza-like illness/ severe acute respiratory infection reported in the last 14 days by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme in the containment zone,” says the document.

The document which takes stock of the medical facilities in the coastal zones also stresses the need for undertaking psycho-social support, providing speciality care by doctors from Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre, Sree Chitra Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. 

“Coastal zones have already been divided into three - Zone 1 ( Anchuthengu to Veli), Zone 2 ( Veli to Vizhinjam) and Zone 3 (Vizhinjam to Poovar ). The health institutions in these zones are four, three and five, respectively. Under these three zones, there are 30,005 children under the age of five and 83, 603 people  above 60,” according to the document. 

Besides, it underscores the need for a Taluk-level  quick response force comprising a psychiatrist, psychiatry master’s degree holder and psychiatric social worker/ clinical psychologist to address issues like stress and anxiety-related to fear of illness, loneliness in isolation room, uncertainty and wait for the blood results, sleep impairment and stigma among others.

Licences of two establishments cancelled
T’Puram:  The licences of Ramachandran textiles-cum-hypermarket at Attakulangara and Pothys showroom at MG Road have been cancelled till further notice by the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation. The action comes in the wake of repeated Covid protocol violations by the shops and with the staff there testing positive. “We had given them several warnings after the establishments were found to be flouting norms. A fine will be decided after their reopening. They also have police cases against them. We had once shut down Pothys hypermarket when they violated norms during lockdown. They had apologised and after keeping the shop shut for a day we gave them nod to reopen. But violation of regulations happened again,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp