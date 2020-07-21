STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Music therapy and recreational activities to help patients relax at new CFLTC 

An official involved in the setting up of the CFLTC at the stadium said the music therapy would help patients relax.

Published: 21st July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations are under way at the upcoming CFLTC at Greenfield Stadium

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to boost the mental health of Covid-19 patients, the city corporation and district health authorities are planning to introduce music therapy and other additional features at the 750-bed Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) coming up at Greenfield Stadium. With Covid-19 cases spiralling in the district, the authorities are planning to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients at the CFLTCs. 

An official involved in the setting up of the CFLTC at the stadium said the music therapy would help patients relax. “The amount of stress these patients go through is incomprehensible. We have decided to play soothing music at the CFLTC to keep the patients relaxed. We have consulted a music therapist to finalise the playlist. Also, we will make books available to keep them engaged. WiFi facility and water dispensers to ensure round-the-clock availability of hot, cold and normal temperature water for the patients are also on the cards,” said the official. 

In the wake of increasing number of suicide attempts among Covid-19 patients, the State Mental Health Authority is making interventions to boost their mental health. “Soothing music would help them relax. Also, board games and other additional recreational facilities would make them more comfortable,” said an official of the district Mental Health Authority. The official also said that efforts are under way to pool in more psychiatrists to be deployed at the taluk level to help Covid-19 patients. “The caseload is going up everyday and we need more psychiatrists too,” said the official. 

Corporation health standing committee chairman I P Binu said the civic body will be coordinating the operation of all 19 CFLTCs in the corporation’s jurisdiction. “Its a joint effort and we have deployed a nodal officer from our health wing to coordinate the activities. Also, one of the issues we came across are growing complaints regarding the food being served at these centres. We have tied up with the Kudumbashree Mission to resolve this issue by launching a unified menu,” said Binu. 

He said that special management committees have been constituted to ensure effective management of each CFLTC. “There will be review meetings everyday and we are in the process of constituting sub-committees at each CFLTC.”  The civic body will provide one contingent worker for every 10 patients. “Our workers would strictly comply with all Covid-19 guidelines.

PPE kits and other personal protection gear would be given to the workers,” said Binu. According to officials, CFLTCs with the capacity to accommodate more patients would help the effective management of human resources. “Setting up small CFLTCs would only add to the woes of the health officials and increase the demand for resources. We will be able to run large facilities with the same number of personnel we deploy at a small CFLTC with 55 beds.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp