Music therapy and recreational activities to help patients relax at new CFLTC 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to boost the mental health of Covid-19 patients, the city corporation and district health authorities are planning to introduce music therapy and other additional features at the 750-bed Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) coming up at Greenfield Stadium. With Covid-19 cases spiralling in the district, the authorities are planning to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients at the CFLTCs.

An official involved in the setting up of the CFLTC at the stadium said the music therapy would help patients relax. “The amount of stress these patients go through is incomprehensible. We have decided to play soothing music at the CFLTC to keep the patients relaxed. We have consulted a music therapist to finalise the playlist. Also, we will make books available to keep them engaged. WiFi facility and water dispensers to ensure round-the-clock availability of hot, cold and normal temperature water for the patients are also on the cards,” said the official.

In the wake of increasing number of suicide attempts among Covid-19 patients, the State Mental Health Authority is making interventions to boost their mental health. “Soothing music would help them relax. Also, board games and other additional recreational facilities would make them more comfortable,” said an official of the district Mental Health Authority. The official also said that efforts are under way to pool in more psychiatrists to be deployed at the taluk level to help Covid-19 patients. “The caseload is going up everyday and we need more psychiatrists too,” said the official.

Corporation health standing committee chairman I P Binu said the civic body will be coordinating the operation of all 19 CFLTCs in the corporation’s jurisdiction. “Its a joint effort and we have deployed a nodal officer from our health wing to coordinate the activities. Also, one of the issues we came across are growing complaints regarding the food being served at these centres. We have tied up with the Kudumbashree Mission to resolve this issue by launching a unified menu,” said Binu.

He said that special management committees have been constituted to ensure effective management of each CFLTC. “There will be review meetings everyday and we are in the process of constituting sub-committees at each CFLTC.” The civic body will provide one contingent worker for every 10 patients. “Our workers would strictly comply with all Covid-19 guidelines.

PPE kits and other personal protection gear would be given to the workers,” said Binu. According to officials, CFLTCs with the capacity to accommodate more patients would help the effective management of human resources. “Setting up small CFLTCs would only add to the woes of the health officials and increase the demand for resources. We will be able to run large facilities with the same number of personnel we deploy at a small CFLTC with 55 beds.”