Small-scale traders ponder shutting shop

R Padmakumar’s business at Palayam Connemara market has been reeling under loss ever since the lockdown was declared.

With the lockdown restrictions in place, the Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram wears a deserted look ,Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Padmakumar’s business at Palayam Connemara market has been reeling under loss ever since the lockdown was declared. A cloth store owner for the past 24 years, he has not sold a single piece of garment in the past few months and is unable to pay the rent for his shop. Like many other non-essential retailers, he is contemplating closing down his shop if the lockdown is extended.Though commercial establishments were allowed to function with the necessary safety guidelines after two months of complete lockdown, many small-scale traders are already on the verge of closing down their shops as the business has hit an all-time low.

Santhosh P A, who owns a cloth store, sweetmeat and vegetable shop in the Palayam market said that customers were apprehensive to come to the market after a worker tested positive for the Covid-19. 
“We have temporarily closed down shops as per instructions from Mayor K Sreekumar after the spike in cases. However, we don’t know if we will be able to continue business after the lockdown eases as we have no source of income to pay the rent of the shop or to the staff,” he said.

Usually, at this time of the year, small-scale retail shops start purchasing the stock for Onam. However, they have no hopes of any business. “For Onam, I usually take stock from Bengaluru. But due to mobility restrictions, I haven’t been able to receive the same. Therefore, I have no plans for an Onam sale this year,” said Padmakumar.

Retailers at Chalai market are also facing a financial crisis due to the lockdown. “With the strict restrictions imposed by the police due to the lockdown, the market has been temporarily closed. There has been a decrease in the footfall of customers ever since the lockdown began, “ said Mohammed K, who owns a stationery store at Chalai market.The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) had already written to the state government requesting economic revival packages for small-scale retail and wholesale shops. However, they said that no action has been taken in this regard so far. 

“It is the 15th day since the markets were closed down owing to the super spread reported. Small-scale retail and wholesale shops have not been able to do any business as they do not fall under the category of essential commodities,” said Manoj S S, district secretary, KVVES.

“Although a proposal was submitted to the District Collector asking for permission to allow small-scale retail and wholesale shops to open for four hours daily, no favourable response has been received yet. Most traders are considering to shut down the shops permanently if no help is provided by the government,” he added.

Comments

