Use pvt hosps to tackle Covid, says Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has urged the state government to utilise services of private health sector to combat Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement issued here, Oommen Chandy said it is required as more than 150 health workers have been currently affected by Coronavirus. Since 60 per cent of the health sector lies in private field, the time has come to ensure their services are also utilised to combat the pandemic, he said. This way the government health sector can be strengthened and the pressure on them can be eased.